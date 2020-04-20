Two new deaths, six new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports two new deaths and six positive cases from COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, there have been 22,357 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 908 positive, 21,449 negative and 26 deaths.

A 98-year old woman from Wayne County and a 53-year old man from Wood County have died as a result of the virus.

As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians. The families of these residents are in our thoughts. Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which will, in turn, be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Confirmed cases per county: Barbour (4), Berkeley (113), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (34), Fayette (5), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (101), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (133), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (43), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (9), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (4), Ohio (23), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Preston (10), Putnam (15), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (78), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (31), Wyoming (1).