Two Pittsburgh students share quarantine experiences after one test positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Two students and roommates at the University of Pittsburgh are currently under quarantine after one tested positive for Coronavirus.

Both students are now speaking out about how they’ve weathered through this sickness.

The two returned home from Spain shortly before the travel ban and got tested for COVID-19.

Symptoms are mild after nearly two weeks of following CDC guidelines

Olivia: I had some chest pain and we were trying to figure out if I had coronavirus or if it was just anxiety. But all that really happened is I had a two-degree elevated temperature and a bit of a dry cough. If anything ,mine is even more mild than hers is. Kaylee: My symptoms didn’t last too long, maybe four or five days and they were very mild. Olivia & Kaylee, University of Pittsburgh students and roommates – currently quarantine

