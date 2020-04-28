Two positive coronavirus cases, one recovery announced in Jefferson County

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice announced that for the second straight day, positive Covid-19 test results in West Virginia, were below 3-percent. If that trend continues into Wednesday, elective surgeries can resume at hospitals, and testing at day-care centers will pave the way for them to re-open. The governor says everyone can contribute to making that happen.

“We try to social distance We try to wash our hands as much as possible. We don’t shake hands. You know we wear masks when we are in crowded situations. We do all the things that we can do, to keep our trend numbers going the right way,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.