Two positive coronavirus cases, one recovery announced in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County Health Department has announced two additional coronavirus cases Tuesday.
There has been 42 positive cases, along with one death, among Jefferson County residents.
One additional patient has fully recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 21 overall. This data is reflected in the COVID-19 2 p.m. update released by the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday.
Latest Posts:
- 101-year-old woman born during Spanish flu pandemic survives coronavirus
- Frizzi Customs – Top Off Your Lap
- White House unveils COVID-19 testing blueprint
- Welcome Home Roughriders!
- Easterseals forgoes 46th annual telethon, seeking financial support