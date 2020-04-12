BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Deputy Health Commissioner, Robert Sproul, confirmed two new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County Sunday morning.
As of 11 a.m. April 12, there has been 51 confirmed cases in the county, along with two deaths.
The second death in the county was announced Friday morning. Health officials reported that the patient was an 85-year-old female.
These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.
Latest Posts:
- Budgeting may relieve some financial struggles during pandemic
- Thunderbirds fly over hospitals to thank healthcare workers, first responders
- Justice wishes West Virginia a happy Easter in video message
- Two positive coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County; total at 51
- Virtual basketball challenge takes off as sports fade away