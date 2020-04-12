Two positive coronavirus cases reported in Belmont County; total at 51

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Deputy Health Commissioner, Robert Sproul, confirmed two new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County Sunday morning.

As of 11 a.m. April 12, there has been 51 confirmed cases in the county, along with two deaths.

The second death in the county was announced Friday morning. Health officials reported that the patient was an 85-year-old female.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

