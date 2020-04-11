Two positive coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Health officials reported two new positive cases for COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Saturday.

Individuals are described as a male and a female, both between 25-49 years of age.

As of 11:00 a.m. April 11, one patient has recovered from the virus.

These statistics won’t be reflected in the data reported by the Ohio Department of Health until their daily 2 p.m. update.

