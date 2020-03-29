Two ‘presumptive positive’ COVID-19 cases announced in Belmont County

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department announced two presumptive positive coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Both individuals were tested positive by local health officials and now await confirmation from the CDC.

They are currently in quarantine at separate residences. It is unclear if both cases were traveled related.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, March 29, the Ohio Department of Health has reported eight positive COVID-19 cases in Belmont County.

Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a briefing at 2 p.m. discuss COVID-19 and the FDA’s decision to limit sterilization of masks in Ohio

