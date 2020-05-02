MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The 17th and 18th positive coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Marshall County Health Department Saturday afternoon.
Cases involve a female in her 40’s and a male in his 20’s. Both individuals are currently in isolation at home.
Seven others are currently under self-quarantine. However, nine Marshall County residents have fully recovered from the virus.
Latest Posts:
- Belmont County seeks ways to bring families back together amid pandemic
- Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight Saturday
- 7News partnering with Ohio sister stations for statewide food drive
- Two residents test positive for COVID-19 in Marshall County
- #TeamDeclan: Community parade brings smile to local boy