Two words of advice for those who want their Moderna booster: “Be patient”

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department is being flooded with calls from people who got the Moderna vaccine several months ago, and who now want a booster.
Administrator Howard Gamble says they see their counterparts who received the Pfizer vaccine now getting their boosters.
But he says there’s a process for vaccine approval, and Moderna isn’t there yet.
He says it will be a few more weeks.
So we have a ways to wait. Just wait. Be patient. Once it’s made public that it’s going to be given, county health departments will move very quickly to include it into their booster programs, whether it’s Ohio County, Marshall, Brooke or Belmont. It’ll be moved very quickly into the booster vaccination clinics.Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator