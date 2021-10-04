Two words of advice for those who want their Moderna booster: “Be patient”

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio County Health Department is being flooded with calls from people who got the Moderna vaccine several months ago, and who now want a booster.

Administrator Howard Gamble says they see their counterparts who received the Pfizer vaccine now getting their boosters.

But he says there’s a process for vaccine approval, and Moderna isn’t there yet.

He says it will be a few more weeks.