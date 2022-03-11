Belmont County, OH (WTRF)-With Russia’s attacks on Ukraine dominating the headlines, one thing’s been swept under the rug: COVID-19.

It’s been two years since Ohio shifted into a pandemic, and we’re finally moving past it. But health experts say it’s not over yet.

The good news is: The cases are dying down, but there’s been a lot of pain over the last two years. There’s been close to 16,000 confirmed cases and 180 deaths in Belmont County alone.

The Belmont County Health Department says the cases in the county escalated after it’s first confirmed case two years ago in February.

Still many wonder, ‘Is the end in sight?’ The short answer is ‘yes’.

But it’s not over yet, and health experts say there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re seeing our numbers are dropping. As soon as the CDC moves into an Endemic state again, it will be like the flu. We’re going to be cautious, but getting out there and back into the festivals and fairs. We need that interaction, and everything seems to be looking that way.” Robert Sproul, Belmont County Health Department

Health experts believe we’re heading the right direction but still encourage everyone to be cautious.

If you’re sick, stay home, even if it’s just the flu.