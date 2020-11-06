Union Local School District moves to remote learning

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County officials have told 7News that Union Local Schools will be moving to remote learning next week.
The move to remote learning is due to COVID-19.
Currently in Belmont County there 1,113 positive cases and 329 people isolated.
There are currently 7 people hospitalized.
Stick with 7News for any updates.
- WVU’s stout defense aims to slow down the top-ranked offense of No. 22 Texas in Austin
- Parents say 5-year-old daughter who died from COVID-19 was ‘perfectly healthy’
- Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
- A sunny and mild weekend
- What’s next for the election lawsuits?