United Way launches COVID-19 hotline for residents

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When a disaster strikes or you need help, do you know where to turn?

Three simple numbers can lead you right to the information you need,

2-1-1 is the 9-1-1 of social services. It is where you can find information and referrals for financial, domestic health and disasters.

And while we are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, the system has created a special COVID-19 line.

This line will give you the ability to find out where testing is located or if you or a loved one are under any type of restrictions.

Officials with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley say the calls are pouring in and encourages anyone to continue to call.

It’s available for situations just like this. There’s been a lot of calls coming in to that number. We want to encourage people to make those calls. Jessica Rine, Executive Director – United Way pf Upper Ohio Valley

The 2-1-1 system has specialists available 24 hours and 365 days for all of your questions.

There are three ways you can reach these specialists:

Call 2-1-1 (provide zip code when asked)

Text your zip code to 2-1-1

Visit their website

Latest Posts: