United Way of Upper Ohio Valley sets up bin to drop off homemade masks

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Have you made masks to help out during the pandemic but are not sure where to send them to?

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley is giving you the opportunity to continuing making masks and help even more.

They are setting up two drop off containers in Ohio and in West Virginia to collect the masks.

Masks will then be taken from the bins and sent to businesses that are in the most need for this protective equipment.

Because while a lot of people we sewing the masks a lot of them didn’t know where to send them or putting them in places they didn’t have as much need. Jessica Rine – Executive Director of United Way of Upper Ohio Valley

Bins will be outside of Wheeling Health Right located at 61 29th St, Wheeling, WV and CARE Funeral & Cremation Specialists at 204 W. Main St. in St. Clairsville, OH from 9AM till 2PM Monday thru Friday.

