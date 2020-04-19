Update: Belmont County confirms two new deaths, total jumps to six

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Health Department provided another update Sunday afternoon, confirming the county’s fifth and sixth death.

Health officials are also reporting two new positive coronavirus cases in Belmont County, bringing the total to 66. Six county residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

21 patients have fully recovered from the virus and are out of the quarantine.

Belmont County Health Department confirmed the county’s fourth death earlier Sunday morning.

