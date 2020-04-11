Update: DHHR confirms sixth death in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources provided a second update Saturday evening regarding COVID-19.

Health officials reported the sixth death in the state. The victim is described as a 82-year-old woman from Wayne County with underlying health conditions.

An additional 17 positive cases wre also announced, bringing the total to 591 confirmed in the Mountain State, as of 5 p.m. April 11.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department confirmed case No. 22 on Saturday. However, it is not reflected in the data reported by the WVDHHR.

Of the 15,819 residents tested, results have come back negative for 15,228 patients.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (91), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (48), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

