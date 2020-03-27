Update on three positive COVID-19 cases in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department has provided an update on the three active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

The wife who tested positive for the coronavirus continues to display decreasing symptoms. However, the husband has reportedly experiencing increased symptoms on Friday.

A new positive case was announced in Marshall County Thursday evening. That individual is reporting mild symptoms.

The health department continues to contact others who have encountered the three residents that have tested positive for COVID-19. Those individuals will go into self-quarantine for 14 days.

For additional information, please contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840 or visit their website.

