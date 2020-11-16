Updated mask mandate now in effect in Ohio

OHIO (WJW) — The state’s latest health order enforcing mask-wearing in retail locations is now in effect in Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine announced the health order last week as coronavirus cases continue to surge across Ohio.

The order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m., applies to anyone who is over the age of ten years old. They are required to wear a facial covering. Those with medical issues are exempt. Retailers must also follow a series of health and safety guidelines.

The following businesses are not included in this order since they fall under previously-issued, existing orders: Restaurants, bars, banquet and catering centers, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, gyms, dance instruction studios and personal fitness venues.

Health officials from both the state and local level are able to inspect and enforce the order.

An initial warning will be issued. However, if a notice of violation is issued, the retailer must shut down for 24 hours to allow for the dissipation of COVID-19 airborne droplets.