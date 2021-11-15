Vaccine boosters being offered five days a week at The Highlands

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Bureau for Public Health along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, is now recommending certain people get their booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the state health department, if you got the J & J vaccine, you can receive your booster two months or more after you got the vaccine as long as you are 18 years or older.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble said if you received the J & J vaccine you can get a Pfizer, Moderna or the J & J booster vaccine.

However, according to Gamble, Pfizer and Modera’s criteria is more involved and you need to meet one of the following:

For those vaccine boosters, Gamble explained, you have to be 65 years or older, reside in a long-term care facility, or be 18 years or older with an underlying medical condition, or be 18 years or older with an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission or if you are 18 or older and live in an institutional setting.

Gamble added if you received a Pfizer vaccine, for example, then get a Moderna booster vaccine.

He says you can mix and match.

“You can mix and match. Your booster can be something else outside the family of the vaccine you initially received as long as you’re comfortable or you’ve discussed it with your physician if that’s what you want to do. It’s a walk-in clinic. You just need your vaccine card and walk in and as long as you meet the criteria you can get your booster or get your first or second vaccine or the childhood vaccines as well.” Howard Gamble, Ohio County Health Department Administrator

Gamble said former Michaels The Arts & Craft Store at The Highlands location has been seeing about 125 people a day on the average.

He says that isn’t enough people and encourages more individuals to get their booster before the holidays since there has been an uptick of COVID-19 in recent weeks in Ohio County.

If you are interested, booster vaccines are being administered at the former Michaels location from 9 AM until 4 PM Monday through Friday.