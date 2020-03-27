Vehicles need cleaning just like all the other surfaces in our lives

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) During the COVID 19 crisis, we’re sanitizing everything from our kitchen counters to our office desks.



But we may be forgetting one place where germs and viruses lurk–our cars.

Jeff Johnson, owner of Attention To Detail on Wheeling Island, says the average American spends an hour a day in their vehicle.



He says his crews use professional-grade products to kill germs and viruses on surfaces.



But there are things that every car owner can do, until we can get to a professional.



“Hot spots are the places in the car that need to be properly disinfected,” said Johnson. “They are the places we are touching the most in the vehicle.

They are the steering wheel, gear shift, buttons on the dash, door handles, seat belt buckles and the seat belt itself.”



And don’t forget to wipe down your car keys too.



Attention To Detail will reopen in April and will do car sanitizing by appointment.