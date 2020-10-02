VIDEO: Gov. Justice provides a prayer for President Trump and The First Lady

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Justice offered a prayer to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
You can watch the prayer in the video player above.
