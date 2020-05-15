https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Virtual commencement held for John Marshall and Cameron seniors

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF)- Seniors at both John Marshall and Cameron High Schools have now wrapped up their high school career.

On Friday, a virtual commencement ceremony was held for John Marshall students, while Cameron seniors received their diplomas earlier this week. But the high schools aren’t stopping there.

If social distancing recommendations have been lifted, all John Marshall and Cameron graduates will be honored once again this summer.

We’ll air both school’s graduation ceremonies right here on WTRF and WTRF.COM in July.

