Virtual telethon raises more than $165k for those in need

Coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News partnered up with their sister stations in Ohio for a virtual telethon on Thursday and officials say it was a success!

According to sister station, WCMH, more than $165,000 was raised for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective Fundraiser.

Funds will help go towards roughly $1.5 million in groceries for Ohioans struggling to put food on the table.

