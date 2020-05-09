Virtual telethon raises more than $165k for those in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – 7News partnered up with their sister stations in Ohio for a virtual telethon on Thursday and officials say it was a success!

According to sister station, WCMH, more than $165,000 was raised for the Mid-Ohio Food Collective Fundraiser.

Funds will help go towards roughly $1.5 million in groceries for Ohioans struggling to put food on the table.

