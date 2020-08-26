Virus case rate grows in WVa’s most populous county

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a Monday March 16, 2020 press conference at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, WV. The governor gave an update of how the state government is dealing with COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As the rate of coronavirus cases grows in West Virginia’s most populous county, Kanawha County is in danger of having public school athletics and extracurricular activities called off.

Kanawha County is listed in orange on a color-coded map used for public schools.

Classes begin statewide on Sept. 8.

Most of the state’s 55 counties are among the lowest rates of community-spread virus cases depicted in green.

The other categories are yellow, orange and red. Kanawha has joined Logan and Monroe counties in orange.

It means those three could not host athletic events or extracurricular activities once school starts.