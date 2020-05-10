Virus cases continue to climb in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department reported additional coronavirus cases Sunday morning.
Health officials confirmed eight additional positive COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases increases to 325, as of 9 a.m.
No additional deaths were announced and remains at 35.
The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide their statewide coronavirus update at 2 p.m.
Latest Posts:
- Boy, 10, struck by car in Ohio dies, officials say
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: 25-year-old female marks 54th death
- Dr. Fauci joins list of government officials entering self-quarantine over COVID-19 exposure
- People gather in rallies around Ohio to protest reopen plan
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin with guests inside