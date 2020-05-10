Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Virus cases continue to climb in Columbiana County

Coronavirus

LISBON, Ohio (WTRF) – The Columbiana County Health Department reported additional coronavirus cases Sunday morning.

Health officials confirmed eight additional positive COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases increases to 325, as of 9 a.m.

No additional deaths were announced and remains at 35.

The Ohio Department of Health is expected to provide their statewide coronavirus update at 2 p.m.

