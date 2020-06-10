WV to allow nursing home visitations next week

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. [Associated Press]

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that nursing homes can resume visitation on June 17.

Gov.Justice said “the phased approach” will occur after the nursing home has 14 days of 0 COVID-19 cases.

Nursing homes will also have to set up appointment only schedules for visitation.

All facilities must be certified with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources before visitations can begin

It was also announced that concerts can resume outdoors without festival and fair guidelines on July 1.

There is a plan in place for graduation ceremonies to happen for the 2020 graduates. Gov. Justice announced the WV Board of Education is meeting today to discuss guidelines.