Visitor restrictions eased at Wheeling Hospital: many remain in place for patient and staff protection

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The visitor policy restrictions put in place at Wheeling Hospital at the onset of COVID-19 are being eased.

But many of the restrictions will remain in place in order to protect the hospital staff, patients, and visitors.

Beginning Monday, for adult inpatients:

· one visitor per day per patient will be permitted between 10 a.m. and noon, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

· visitors must leave the hospital during non-visiting hours.

· visitors must enter and exit through the Main Entrance. They will be screened and required to wear masks.

· visitors must remain in the patient’s room while in the hospital and are not permitted in common areas, including the cafeteria.

· No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted.

Visitation guidelines for Labor and Delivery, Pediatrics and ICU/critical care remain the same:

· in Labor and Delivery (one visitor per patient per day); and Pediatrics (two visitors per patient per day to allow mother and father to visit).

· no visitation in ICU/critical care or COVID units except in end-of-life situations.

Current restrictions will remain in place for outpatient surgery. On day of procedure, the accompanying visitor will drive up to the Surgery Center and staff will check in the patient. The visitor must drive to the waiting area. The patient will go to the waiting area and will be called back to the surgery center for prep. Once the patient’s procedure is complete, the surgeon will call the patient visitor. Once the patient is in the post- procedure area and ready for discharge, the visitor will be called to drive to return to the drop-off area, where the patient will be escorted by the hospital staff, who will assist in getting the patient in the car.

Visitors are not permitted to accompany ambulatory patients to physician or diagnostic visits, with exceptions to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

No visitors are permitted in the hospital cafeteria, which is for staff only.

The no-visitor policy at the Continuous Care Center is being evaluated but for now remains in effect. All visitation at Harrison Community Hospital continues to be suspended while the policy is being reviewed.

All of the health centers in Belmont County are now open to patient visits. Lab draw stations are open at the Bellaire and St. Clairsville centers. Telehealth will still be conducted for the insurance carriers that will cover them. The other centers are in Bridgeport, Powhatan, Colerain, Scio and Shadyside. The newest clinic is the Martins Ferry Health Center on North Fifth Street.