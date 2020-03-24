Vote on $1.7 Trillion Stimulus Package To Save Our Economy

The decision for a move believed to save our economy in West Virginia may be reached today.

It’s a $1.7 trillion stimulus package.

A lot of hospitals, businesses, cities, counties, as well as individual people are expected to benefit from the bill to a certain extent. According to state officials, personal protection, such as masks, gloves, suits, and testing kits, would be offered to hospitals in West Virginia through the bill.

The bill hasn’t progressed beyond the House yet, but U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito is hopeful.

“We’re hoping, hoping that the political forces Senator Schumer has been leading are going to come to conclusion that we need to do this now. I’m optimistic we’re going to be able to get this done today.” U.S Senator Shelley Moore Capito

The bill would need to go through the President if it gets approved by the House.

If Coronvarius concerns and cases reoccur again in the future, officials say about $11 million is included in the package for a vaccine and therapeutics.