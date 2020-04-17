W.Va. reports three new deaths related to COVID-19

CHALESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Department of Health and Human Resources has reported three new coronavirus-related deaths in West Virginia.

The victims are described as a 85-year-old woman from Wood County, and a 74-year-old woman and 91-year-old woman, both in Wayne County.

As this pandemic continues, it doesn’t get any easier to report the deaths of our residents. Our sincere condolences are extended to these families. Bill J, Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR

An additional 21 positive coronavirus cases were also reported by the DHHR Friday evening. As of April 17 at 5:00 p.m., there has been 775 confirmed cases in the Mountain State, along with 16 total deaths.

18,313 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Marshall County Health Department announced one new positive case, bringing their total to eight.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (106), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (28), Fayette (4), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (6), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (28), Jackson (40), Jefferson (60), Kanawha (104), Lewis (2), Lincoln (1), Logan (8), Marion (42), Marshall (8), Mason (10), McDowell (6), Mercer (8), Mineral (8), Mingo (2), Monongalia (83), Monroe (2), Morgan (8), Nicholas (3), Ohio (22), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (14), Raleigh (7), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (74), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (29), Wyoming (1).

