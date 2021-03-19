Walgreen’s parting from Everbridge system causes concern for people waiting for their second dose

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

People who signed up through the Everbridge vaccination registration system and got their first shot at Walgreens are now wondering what happens next.

Because in the meantime, Walgreens cut ties with Everbridge and is urging people to call them directly to sign up.

Many people say they were not given a return date on the back of their card, and now they’re having a hard time reaching anyone to schedule their second dose.

“That slot in the back of the card should have been filled out with a return appointment,” noted Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble. “It should not have been left blank.”

Dr. Thomas Wack, interim Ohio County health director, said they’ve been hearing from quite a few people in the same predicament.

“It’s important to receive that second dose in a timely manner,” Dr. Wack noted.

Both Gamble and Wack said the Pfizer vaccine should be administered 21 days apart, and the Moderna 28 days apart.

They suggest people call the pharmacy, explain their situation and ask for a definite appointment date and time, on or near the date it’s due.

They say if the pharmacy fails to give them a timely appointment, they should call their county health department and get set up to receive their second dose at one of the public vaccine clinics.

Dr. Wack also suggested calling Everbridge, informing them about it, “and letting them know that the system with these independent contractors is perhaps not working like it should.”