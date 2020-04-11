Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Walmart CEO says hair dye is the next ‘panic buying’ item

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

(CNN) – First, it was hand soap, saniziter and toilet paper.

Now, after weeks of isolation, Walmart CEO, Doug McMillion, says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye!

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160 percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

