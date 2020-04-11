Walmart CEO says hair dye is the next ‘panic buying’ item

(CNN) – First, it was hand soap, saniziter and toilet paper.

Now, after weeks of isolation, Walmart CEO, Doug McMillion, says shoppers have now turned their attention to hair dye!

He says hair clippers and hair dye are flying off the shelves.

According to Nielsen, sales of hair clippers increased more than 160 percent and hair coloring products also saw an increase of 23 percent from the same period a year ago.

