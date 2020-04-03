Walmart limits stores to one exit, one entrance amid coronavirus outbreak

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

BENTONVILLE, Ark (WTRF) – Walmart continues to implement new policies to ensure the safety of their employees and customers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials announced Friday that Walmart stores will be limited to one entrance and one exit until further notice.

This follows several changes implemented by Walmart recently, such as the installation of plexiglass guards at the checkout and pharmacy areas and signage promoting social distancing.

