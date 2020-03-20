Walmart set to hire 5,700 associates in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Walmart announced Friday it is seeking to hire 5,700 new associates in Ohio through the end of May to help fill orders during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

The associates will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers.

The company announced Thursday that it was seeking to hire 150,000 new associates nationwide.

Kroger also announced a hiring spike this week, saying it was adding 10,000 workers during the shutdown.

Earlier this week, Walmart also announced cash bonuses for its hourly associates. Anyone employed with the company as of March 1 will qualify and see the bonus in their paychecks starting April 2, the company said.

The total of the cash bonuses to hourly employees will total more than $365 million.

Latest Posts: