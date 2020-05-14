WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results rate is being reported by the WV DHHR as 2.08%.
On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
