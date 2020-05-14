WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this March 12, 2020 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. Hours after gubernatorial hopeful Woody Thrasher aired a political ad Monday, May 4 criticizing Justice for releasing a convicted murder as part of a deal to parole dozens of inmates during the coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia corrections officials disputed the facts behind the attack, and admitted they’re responsible for the error. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 23 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death in the Mountain State. The state’s Cumulative Percent Positive Test Results rate is being reported by the WV DHHR as 2.08%.

On Monday, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced indoor dining restaurants will open week 4 on Thursday, May, 21 with 50 % capacity

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.