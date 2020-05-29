WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Bars re-opened at 50 % capacity this week, while state park cabins and lodges to in-state residents only, zoos, museums, and visitor centers also re-opened
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed at 2.09%.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
