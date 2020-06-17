WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
This is week 8 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 17, 2020, there have been 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases and 88 deaths.
Last week Gov. Justice announced, West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
