WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This is week 8 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 17, 2020, there have been 138,256 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,358 total cases and 88 deaths.

Last week Gov. Justice announced, West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.

