WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This is week 8 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.

Wednesday. Gov. Justice announced there was an outbreak at the First Baptist Church in Wheeling.

The report from the DHHR stated that as of of 10 a.m., on Friday, June 19, there have been 145,932 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,435 total cases and 88 deaths.

Last week Gov. Justice announced, West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.