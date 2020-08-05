Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed 108 new positive COVID-19 cases.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has again extended an order closing all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- WV schools to begin classes in person on Sept. 8- with a virtual option for parents
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Zach’s Wednesday Noon Update
- WVU releases revised fall schedule; most classes to be offered online
- Gov. DeWine calls for passage of STRONG Ohio bill one year after Dayton shooting