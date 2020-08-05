WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed 108 new positive COVID-19 cases.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has again extended an order closing all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

