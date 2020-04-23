Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, Gov. Justice and the DHHR announced three more deaths in the Mountain State.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Emily’s Noon weather update
- Elizabeth Warren’s brother dies of coronavirus
- 10 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Columbiana County
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update