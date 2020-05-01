WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths in the Mountain State.
Yesterday, Gov. Jim Justice announced a new order called the “Safer At Home” order.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
