WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol, in Charleston, W.Va. Gov. Justice on Friday, April 24, 2020 rolled out aggressive steps to reopen daycares and restaurants while failing to set specific benchmarks on testing, equipment and virus tracking. Speaking in broad strokes, the Republican governor said he wanted daycares and outdoor seating at restaurants to open as soon as possible. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Earlier this morning, Gov. Justice announced West Virginia physical therapy centers and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to reopen under a plan to boost the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also today, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 14 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

