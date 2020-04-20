WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 20, 2020, there have been 22,155 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 902 positive, 21,253 negative and 24 deaths.

If you have issues with the press briefing you can watch it on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com