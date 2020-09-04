WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 1:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
A West Virginia correctional facility, this week, has confirmed more than 130 COVID-19 cases
Gov. Justice gave an opportunity to those counties in orange on the color-coded alert system to play fall sports this weekend if they all get tested and have negative results.
Education leaders in two West Virginia counties have rejected an offer to resume high school sports competitions if athletic teams test negative for the coronavirus.
Last week, Gov. Justice announced that marching bands will be allowed to perform at High School football games after the WVSSAC stated they would not.
Guidelines for marching bands can be found here.
The WV DHHR confirmed 135 new positive COVID-19 cases with eight new deaths.
