WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 3, 2020, there have been 103,768 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,071 total cases and 78 deaths.
This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.
On Friday, June 5, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
