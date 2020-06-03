WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 3, 2020, there have been 103,768 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,071 total cases and 78 deaths.

This week is week six of Gov. Justice’s plans to re-open the economy in West Virginia.

On Friday, June 5, casinos and movie theaters are set to re-open in the Mountain state.

