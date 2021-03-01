WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 10:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 10:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Last Friday, Gov. Justice signed an executive order that would allow that restaurants and bars can increase capacity to 75 %.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 0 person has died due to COVID-19 and 193 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

West Virginia was the first state to launch an online vaccination scheduling system. You can click here to schedule.

