WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Monday begins week 8 of West Virginia Strong: the Comeback.

 The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on June 15, 2020, there have been 131,875 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 2,298 total cases and 88 deaths.

Last week Gov. Justice announced, West Virginia schools will re-open in August with no 5 day in school sessions.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter