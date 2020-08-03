WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

This morning, the WV DHHR confirmed 119 new positive COVID-19 cases.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has again extended an order closing all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.