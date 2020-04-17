WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 17, 2020, there have been 18,681 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 754 positive, 17,927 negative and 13 deaths.

If you have issues with the press briefing you can watch it on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com