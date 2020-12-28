WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 9 new COVID-19 related deaths and 726 new coronavirus cases.

