WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 9 new COVID-19 related deaths and 726 new coronavirus cases.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
