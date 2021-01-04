WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 4, 2021, there have been 1,548,855 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 91,886 total cases and 1,396 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 97-year old female from Cabell County, a 58-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 63-year old male from Pleasants County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, an 83-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old female from Barbour County, a 70-year old male from Barbour County, a 28-year old male from Grant County, a 67-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old male from Roane County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old male from Harrison County, a 91-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Brooke County, an 83-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wyoming County, a 77-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 54-year old female from Brooke County.