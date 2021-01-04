WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 19 new COVID-19 related deaths and 828 new coronavirus cases.
Last week, Gov Justice announced that elementary and middle school students will go back to in school education on January 19
Also, last week, Gov Justice stated that winter sports would again be pushed back, this time until March.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
