Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 12:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
On Monday, Gov. Justice said West Virginians can’t connect winter sports being postponed with the New Years’ Eve Party that happened at The Greenbrier.
The West Virginia DHHR announced on Wednesday that 39 people have died from COVID-19 related deaths and 1,516 new people have coronavirus in WV.
Last week, Gov Justice announced that elementary and middle school students will go back to in school education on January 19
Also, last week, Gov Justice stated that winter sports would again be pushed back, this time until March.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- Lung damage from coronavirus can be long lasting, health professionals warn
- Pa. State Police handing out COVID-19 information to travelers
- Newsfeed Now: Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win; Magazine redefines ‘healthy’
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR reports 39 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,516 coronavirus cases