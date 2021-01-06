WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 6, 2021, there have been 1,570,248 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 94,678 total cases and 1,481 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Raleigh County, an 80-year old female from Mercer County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Barbour County, a 59-year old female from Wood County, a 74-year old female from Mineral County, an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, a 64-year old male from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Monongalia County, an 82-year old female from Harrison County, a 62-year old male from Wayne County, a 97-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Cabell County, a 97-year old female from Mineral County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 89-year old female from Mineral County, an 81-year old female from Cabell County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 61-year old female from Upshur County, a 73-year old male from Hancock County, a 90-year old female from Morgan County, an 82-year old female from Mercer County, a 93-year old female from Mercer County, a 49-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Hardy County, a 79-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Tucker County, and a 63-year old female from Brooke County.