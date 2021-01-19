WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 19, 2021, there have been 1,774,658 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 110,820 total cases and 1,815 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 54-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Brooke County, an 89-year old male from Taylor County, a 61-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old female from Cabell County, a 73-year old female from Kanawha County, a 59-year old male from Berkeley County, a 92-year old male from Mineral County, a 91-year old female from Wyoming County, a 71-year old male from Taylor County, a 70-year old male from Marshall County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old male from Berkeley County, an 89-year old female from Hancock County, an 80-year old female from Kanawha County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Monongalia County, a 68-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old female from Tucker County, a 72-year old female from Cabell County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 91-year old female from Putnam County, an 83-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old female from Putnam County, a 65-year old male from Putnam County, an 87-year old female from Wetzel County, and a 92-year old male from Greenbrier County.